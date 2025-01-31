Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 31 Jan 2025 3:16 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 31 Jan 2025 3:16 PM IST

    റി​പ്പ​ബ്ലി​ക്ദി​നം: ച​ർ​ച്ചാ സം​ഗ​മം

    റി​പ്പ​ബ്ലി​ക്ദി​നം: ച​ർ​ച്ചാ സം​ഗ​മം
    സി.​ഐ.​സി റ​യ്യാ​ൻ സോ​ൺ റി​പ്പ​ബ്ലി​ക്​ ദി​ന ച​ർ​ച്ചാ സം​ഗ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ റ​ഷീ​ദ്​ അ​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്​ സം​സാ​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു.

    ദോ​ഹ: ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ റി​പ്പ​ബ്ലി​ക് ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി സെ​ന്റ​ർ ഫോ​ർ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ക​മ്യൂ​ണി​റ്റി റ​യ്യാ​ൻ സോ​ൺ ച​ർ​ച്ചാ സം​ഗ​മം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു.

    റ​യ്യാ​ൻ സോ​ണ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ ജ​ലീ​ൽ എം.​എം അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. ഐ.​സി.​ബി.​എ​ഫ് മാ​നേ​ജി​ങ് ക​മ്മി​റ്റി സ്​​ഥാ​നാ​ർ​ഥി റ​ഷീ​ദ് അ​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് മു​ഖ്യാ​തി​ഥി​യാ​യി.

    മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് റ​ഫീ​ഖ് ത​ങ്ങ​ൾ വി​ഷ​യ​മ​വ​ത​രി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. സു​ബു​ൽ അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ അ​സീ​സ്, ഷെ​റി​ൻ ഷ​ബീ​ർ, ഇ​ബ്രാ​ഹിം അ​ബൂ​ബ​ക്ക​ർ, ഹാ​ഷിം, സാ​ഫി​ർ, സി​ദ്ദീ​ഖ് സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു,

