Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 12 March 2026 4:44 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 12 March 2026 4:46 PM IST

    ഹൃദയസ്തംഭനം: എട്ട് വയസ്സുകാരി ദോഹയിൽ മരണപ്പെട്ടു

    ഹൃദയസ്തംഭനം: എട്ട് വയസ്സുകാരി ദോഹയിൽ മരണപ്പെട്ടു
    ദോഹ: ആലുവ അശോകപുരം കൊടികുത്തുമല കൂട്ടുങ്കൽ അമീർ അബ്ദുൽ ഖാദറിന്റെ മകൾ ഹൈദ മറിയം ഹൃദയസ്തംഭനം മൂലം ദോഹയിൽ മരിച്ചു. എട്ട് വയസ്സായിരുന്നു. പനിയും ശ്വാസതടസ്സവും അനുഭവപ്പെട്ടതിനെ തുടർന്ന് ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്നു. മാതാവ്: താജിറ. പ്രവാസി വെല്‍ഫെയര്‍ റിപാട്രിയേഷന്‍ വിങ്ങിന്റെ നേതൃത്വത്തില്‍ നടപടിക്രമങ്ങള്‍ പൂര്‍ത്തിയാക്കി മൃതദേഹം നാളത്തെ ഫ്ലൈറ്റില്‍ നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകും.

    TAGS:Gulf Newsdohadoha newsCardiac Arrest
    News Summary - Cardiac arrest: Eight-year-old girl dies in Doha
