Posted Ondate_range 8 Feb 2026 11:02 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 8 Feb 2026 11:02 AM IST
റമദാൻ ആരംഭം ഫെബ്രുവരി 18ന് പ്രതീക്ഷിക്കുന്നതായി കലണ്ടർ ഹൗസ്
News Summary - Calendar House expects Ramadan to begin on February 18
ദോഹ: ജ്യോതിശാസ്ത്ര പ്രകാരം ഫെബ്രുവരി 18 ബുധനാഴ്ച റമദാൻ ഒന്നായിരിക്കുമെന്ന് പ്രതീക്ഷിക്കുന്നതായി ഖത്തർ കലണ്ടർ ഹൗസ് അറിയിച്ചു. ഫെബ്രുവരി 17 ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച മാസപ്പിറവി ദൃശ്യമാകുമെന്ന് ഖത്തർ കലണ്ടർ ഹൗസിന്റെ എക്സിക്യൂട്ടീവ് ഡയറക്ടർ എൻജിനീയർ ഫൈസൽ അൽ അൻസാരി പറഞ്ഞു.
അതേസമയം, മാസപ്പിറവിയുടെ അടിസ്ഥാനത്തിൽ ഇസ് ലാമിക മതകാര്യ മന്ത്രാലയമായ ഔഖാഫ് ക്രസന്റ് സൈറ്റ് കമ്മിറ്റിയാണ് ഔദ്യോഗിക സ്ഥിരീകരണം പുറപ്പെടുവിക്കുക.
