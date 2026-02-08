Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 8 Feb 2026 11:02 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 8 Feb 2026 11:02 AM IST

    റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ ആ​രം​ഭം ഫെ​ബ്രു​വ​രി 18ന് ​പ്ര​തീ​ക്ഷി​ക്കു​ന്ന​താ​യി ക​ല​ണ്ട​ർ ഹൗ​സ്

    റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ ആ​രം​ഭം ഫെ​ബ്രു​വ​രി 18ന് ​പ്ര​തീ​ക്ഷി​ക്കു​ന്ന​താ​യി ക​ല​ണ്ട​ർ ഹൗ​സ്
    ദോ​ഹ: ജ്യോ​തി​ശാ​സ്ത്ര പ്ര​കാ​രം ഫെ​ബ്രു​വ​രി 18 ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ ഒ​ന്നാ​യി​രി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് പ്ര​തീ​ക്ഷി​ക്കു​ന്ന​താ​യി ഖ​ത്ത​ർ ക​ല​ണ്ട​ർ ഹൗ​സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ഫെ​ബ്രു​വ​രി 17 ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച മാ​സ​പ്പി​റ​വി ദൃ​ശ്യ​മാ​കു​മെ​ന്ന് ഖ​ത്ത​ർ ക​ല​ണ്ട​ർ ഹൗ​സി​ന്റെ എ​ക്സി​ക്യൂ​ട്ടീ​വ് ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​ർ എ​ൻ​ജി​നീ​യ​ർ ഫൈ​സ​ൽ അ​ൽ അ​ൻ​സാ​രി പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    അ​തേ​സ​മ​യം, മാ​സ​പ്പി​റ​വി​യു​ടെ അ​ടി​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ ഇ​സ് ലാ​മി​ക മ​ത​കാ​ര്യ മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യ​മാ​യ ഔ​ഖാ​ഫ് ക്ര​സ​ന്റ് സൈ​റ്റ് ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​യാ​ണ് ഔ​ദ്യോ​ഗി​ക സ്ഥി​രീ​ക​ര​ണം പു​റ​പ്പെ​ടു​വി​ക്കു​ക.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS: gulf news qatar gulf news malayalam
    News Summary - Calendar House expects Ramadan to begin on February 18
