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    സ​ക​രി​യ ഇ​ബ്രാ​ഹി​മി​ന് വെ​ങ്ക​ലം

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    സ​ക​രി​യ ഇ​ബ്രാ​ഹി​മി​ന് വെ​ങ്ക​ലം
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    പു​രു​ഷ​ന്മാ​രു​ടെ 3000 മീ​റ്റ​ർ സ്റ്റീ​പ്പി​ൾ​ചേ​സി​ൽ ​സ​ക​രി​യ ഇ​ബ്രാ​ഹിം മത്സരിക്കുന്നു

    ദോ​ഹ/ ന​ഗോ​യ: ജ​പ്പാ​നി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന ഐ​ച്ചി -ന​ഗോ​യ ഏ​ഷ്യ​ൻ ഗെ​യിം​സി​ൽ ഖ​ത്ത​റി​നാ​യി വെ​ങ്ക​ല മെ​ഡ​ൽ നേ​ടി സ​ക​രി​യ ഇ​ബ്രാ​ഹിം അ​ൽ അ​ഹ്‍ലാ​മി. പു​രു​ഷ​ന്മാ​രു​ടെ 3000 മീ​റ്റ​ർ സ്റ്റീ​പ്പി​ൾ​ചേ​സി​ലാ​ണ് ഖ​ത്ത​ർ താ​രം മി​ന്നും വി​ജ​യം സ്വ​ന്ത​മാ​ക്കി​യ​ത്.

    ഏ​ഷ്യ​യി​ലെ മു​ൻ​നി​ര അ​ത്‌​ല​റ്റു​ക​ൾ മാ​റ്റു​ര​ച്ച പോ​രാ​ട്ട​ത്തി​ൽ 8 മി​നി​റ്റും 18.13 സെ​ക്ക​ൻ​ഡും സ​മ​യ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് അ​ൽ അ​ഹ്‍ലാ​മി ഫി​നി​ഷ് ലൈ​ൻ തൊ​ട്ട​ത്. ആ​തി​ഥേ​യ​രാ​യ ജ​പ്പാ​ന്റെ റി​യൂ​ജി മി​യൂ​റ സ്വ​ർ​ണ്ണ​വും റി​യോ​മ ഓ​ക്കി വെ​ള്ളി​യും നേ​ടി.

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