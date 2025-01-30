Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Qatar
    30 Jan 2025 1:22 PM IST
    30 Jan 2025 1:22 PM IST

    പു​സ്ത​ക പ്ര​കാ​ശ​ന​വും ച​ർ​ച്ച​യും ഇന്ന്

    ദോ​ഹ: പ​ന്ത്ര​ണ്ടാം ക്ലാ​സ് വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​നി ഹ​ന ഫാ​ത്തി​മ​യു​ടെ ആ​ദ്യ ഇം​ഗ്ലീ​ഷ് ക​വി​താ സ​മാ​ഹാ​രം വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ൽ പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം ചെ​യ്യു​ന്നു.

    വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് ഏ​ഴ് മ​ണി​മു​ത​ൽ ഹി​ലാ​ൽ അ​രോ​മ ദ​ർ​ബാ​ർ ഹാ​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ ദോ​ഹ​യി​ലെ സാ​മൂ​ഹ്യ സാം​സ്കാ​രി​ക പ്ര​മു​ഖ​ർ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കും.

    ഹാ​ർ​മ​ണി ഖ​ത്ത​ർ, ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ഓ​ഥേ​ഴ്‌​സ് ഫോ​റ​വു​മാ​യി സ​ഹ​ക​രി​ച്ചാ​ണ് ച​ട​ങ്ങ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. ഹാ​ർ​മോ​ണി​യം ബു​ക്സ് ആ​ണ് പു​സ്ത​ക​ത്തി​ന്റെ പ്ര​സാ​ധ​നം നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ച്ച​ത്.

    

