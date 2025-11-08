Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 8 Nov 2025 10:34 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 8 Nov 2025 10:34 AM IST

    ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു

    ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു
    ഇ​ൻ​കാ​സ് ഖ​ത്ത​ർ ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ ജി​ല്ല ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​യു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ്

    ദോ​ഹ: ഇ​ൻ​കാ​സ് ഖ​ത്ത​ർ ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ ജി​ല്ല ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​യു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​ൻ ഹോ​സ്പി​റ്റ​ലി​ന്റെ സ​ഹ​ക​ര​ണ​ത്തോ​ടെ പി.​കെ. സു​ലൈ​മാ​ൻ, റ​ഹീം റ​യ്യാ​ൻ അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണ ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. ഇ​ൻ​കാ​സ് ജി​ല്ല പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ഷ​മീ​ർ മ​ട്ട​ന്നൂ​രി​ന്റെ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത​യി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ നൂ​റി​ല​ധി​കം ആ​ളു​ക​ൾ ര​ക്ത​ദാ​നം ന​ട​ത്തി. സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി നേ​താ​ക്ക​ളും ഐ.​സി.​സി, ഐ.​സി.​ബി.​എ​ഫ് ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളും പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്ത ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ ആ​ക്ടി​ങ് സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ഇ​ട​യ​ന്നൂ​ർ സ്വാ​ഗ​ത​വും ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ സു​ലൈ​മാ​ൻ ന​ന്ദി​യും അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

