Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 30 Jan 2025 1:00 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 30 Jan 2025 1:00 PM IST

    തൃ​ശൂ​ർ ജി​ല്ല സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ​വേ​ദി ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ് നാ​ളെ

    ദോ​ഹ: ഹ​മ​ദ് ഹോ​സ്പി​റ്റ​ലു​മാ​യി സ​ഹ​ക​രി​ച്ച്​ തൃ​ശൂ​ർ ജി​ല്ല സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ​വേ​ദി​യു​ടെ 32ാമ​ത് ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ് ജ​നു​വ​രി 31 വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന​താ​യി ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    രാ​വി​ലെ 7.30 മു​ത​ൽ ഉ​ച്ച മൂ​ന്നു മ​ണി​വ​രെ ഖ​ത്ത​ർ നാ​ഷ​ണ​ൽ ബ്ല​ഡ്‌ ഡോ​ണേ​ഷ​ൻ സെൻറ​റി​ൽ ആ​ണ് ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ്. ര​ക്ത​ദാ​താ​ക്ക​ളു​ടെ ര​ജി​സ്ട്രേ​ഷ​നാ​യി 33571882 എ​ന്ന ന​മ്പ​റി​ൽ ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ടാ​വു​ന്ന​താ​ണ്.

    TAGS:Qatar NewsBlood Donation Camp‌
