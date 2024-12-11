Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightQatarchevron_rightസ്കി​യ ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന...
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 11 Dec 2024 8:28 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 11 Dec 2024 8:28 AM GMT

    സ്കി​യ ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ് 13ന്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Blood Donation
    cancel

    ​ദോ​ഹ: ഖ​ത്ത​ർ കേ​ന്ദ്ര​മാ​യി പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ക്കു​ന്ന സൗ​ത്ത് കേ​ര​ള എ​ക്സ്പാ​ർ​ട്സ് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ (സ്കി​യ) ഹ​മ​ദ് മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ കോ​ർ​പ​റേ​ഷ​നു​മാ​യി സ​ഹ​ക​രി​ച്ച് ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്നു. ഡി​സം​ബ​ർ 13ന് ​രാ​വി​ലെ ഏ​ഴു മു​ത​ൽ ഉ​ച്ച​ക്ക് ര​ണ്ടു വ​രെ അ​ൽ​സ​ദ്ദി​ലെ പു​തി​യ എ​ച്ച്.​എം.​സി ഡോ​ണ​ർ സെ​ന്റ​റി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന ക്യാ​മ്പി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കാ​ൻ താ​ൽ​പ​ര്യ​മു​ള്ള​വ​ർ ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ടു​ക. ഫോ​ൺ: 66893434, 66415131.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Blood Donation CampQatar News
    News Summary - Blood Donation Camp
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick