    Posted On
    4 July 2024 12:54 AM GMT
    Updated On
    4 July 2024 12:54 AM GMT

    ത​നി​മ ബ​ഷീ​ർ അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണം നാ​ളെ

    ദോ​ഹ: ത​നി​മ ഖ​ത്ത​ർ ‘മാ​ങ്കോ​സ്റ്റി​ൻ ചു​വ​ട്ടി​ൽ: ബ​ഷീ​റി​യ​ൻ ഓ​ർ​മ​ക​ളി​ലൂ​ടെ ഇ​ത്തി​രി​നേ​രം’ എ​ന്ന ത​ല​ക്കെ​ട്ടി​ൽ വൈ​ക്കം മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ബ​ഷീ​ർ അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്നു. വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് ഏ​ഴി​ന് മ​ൻ​സൂ​റ സി.​ഐ.​സി ഹാ​ളി​ലാ​ണ് പ​രി​പാ​ടി. ഐ.​സി.​സി പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് മ​ണി​ക​ണ്ഠ​ൻ, എം.​ടി. നി​ല​മ്പൂ​ർ, ഹാ​രി​സ് എ​ട​വ​ന എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ക്കും. ക​ഥ പ​റ​ച്ചി​ൽ, ബ​ഷീ​റി​യ​ൻ വാ​യ​നാ​നു​ഭ​വം, ബ​ഷീ​ർ മാ​ല, ക​ലാ​വി​ഷ്കാ​രം തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​യും പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി ഒ​രു​ക്കി​യി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്.

