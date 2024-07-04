Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightQatarchevron_rightബ​ഷീ​ർ അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണം...
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 4 July 2024 1:12 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 4 July 2024 1:12 AM GMT

    ബ​ഷീ​ർ അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണം നാ​ളെ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    vaikom muhammad basheer
    cancel

    ദോ​ഹ: പ്ര​വാ​സി ദോ​ഹ​യു​ടെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ എ​ല്ലാ വ​ർ​ഷ​വും ന​ട​ത്തി​വ​രാ​റു​ള്ള വൈ​ക്കം മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ബ​ഷീ​ർ അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണം ഇ​ത്ത​വ​ണ ജൂ​ലൈ അ​ഞ്ചി​ന് വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് 6.30ന് ​അ​ബൂ ഹ​മൂ​റി​ലെ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ക​ൾ​ച​റ​ൽ സെ​ന്റ​റി​ലെ മും​ബൈ ഹാ​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കും. മാ​ധ്യ​മ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​ൻ അ​ഷ്റ​ഫ് തൂ​ണേ​രി അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണ പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തും.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Vaikom Muhammad BasheerQatar News
    News Summary - Basheer commemoration
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick