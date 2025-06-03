Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Qatar
    date_range 3 Jun 2025 11:19 AM IST
    date_range 3 Jun 2025 11:19 AM IST

    ബാ​ങ്കു​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് ജൂ​ൺ അ​ഞ്ചു മു​ത​ൽ അ​വ​ധി

    ബാ​ങ്കു​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് ജൂ​ൺ അ​ഞ്ചു മു​ത​ൽ അ​വ​ധി
    ദോ​ഹ: ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ലെ ബാ​ങ്കു​ക​ൾ ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ ധ​ന​കാ​ര്യ സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ഈ​ദ് അ​വ​ധി ജൂ​ൺ അ​ഞ്ചു വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച മു​ത​ൽ ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ ബാ​ങ്ക് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ​ജൂ​ൺ ഒ​മ്പ​തു വ​രെ​യാ​ണ് അ​വ​ധി. ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച പ്ര​വൃ​ത്തി ദി​നം ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കും. സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ, പൊ​തു​മേ​ഖ​ല സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് സ​മാ​ന​മാ​യി​ത​ന്നെ​യാ​ണ് ബാ​ങ്കു​ക​ളു​ടെ​യും അ​വ​ധി പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ച​ത്.

    Girl in a jacket

    News Summary - Banks holiday from June 5th
