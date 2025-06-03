Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 3 Jun 2025 11:19 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 3 Jun 2025 11:19 AM IST
ബാങ്കുകൾക്ക് ജൂൺ അഞ്ചു മുതൽ അവധിtext_fields
News Summary - Banks holiday from June 5th
ദോഹ: ഖത്തറിലെ ബാങ്കുകൾ ഉൾപ്പെടെ ധനകാര്യ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങളിൽ ഈദ് അവധി ജൂൺ അഞ്ചു വ്യാഴാഴ്ച മുതൽ ആരംഭിക്കുമെന്ന് സെൻട്രൽ ബാങ്ക് അറിയിച്ചു. ജൂൺ ഒമ്പതു വരെയാണ് അവധി. ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച പ്രവൃത്തി ദിനം ആരംഭിക്കും. സർക്കാർ, പൊതുമേഖല സ്ഥാപനങ്ങൾക്ക് സമാനമായിതന്നെയാണ് ബാങ്കുകളുടെയും അവധി പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചത്.
