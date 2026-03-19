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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightQatarchevron_rightബാ​ങ്കു​ക​ൾ​ക്ക്...
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    Posted On
    date_range 19 March 2026 7:47 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 19 March 2026 7:47 AM IST

    ബാ​ങ്കു​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച വ​രെ അ​വ​ധി

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    ബാ​ങ്കു​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച വ​രെ അ​വ​ധി
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    ദോ​ഹ: ചെ​റി​യ പെ​രു​ന്നാ​ളി​നോ​ട​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തെ ബാ​ങ്കു​ക​ൾ, മ​റ്റ് ധ​ന​കാ​ര്യ സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച മു​ത​ൽ തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച വ​രെ അ​വ​ധി ആ​യി​രി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് ഖ​ത്ത​ർ സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ ബാ​ങ്ക് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തെ പൊ​തു അ​വ​ധി ദി​വ​സ​ങ്ങ​ൾ വി​ശ​ദീ​ക​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന 2025 ലെ ​അ​മീ​രി ഉ​ത്ത​ര​വ് പ്ര​കാ​ര​മാ​ണ് അ​വ​ധി പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ച​ത്. പെ​രു​ന്നാ​ൾ അ​വ​ധി ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ് മാ​ർ​ച്ച് 24 ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച ബാ​ങ്കു​ക​ൾ ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ​യു​ള്ള ധ​ന​കാ​ര്യ സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​നം പു​ന​രാ​രം​ഭി​ക്കും.

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    TAGS:newsbanksHolidayMondayclosegulfqatar​
    News Summary - Banks have until Monday to close.
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