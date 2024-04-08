Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Qatar
    8 April 2024
    നാ​ളെ മു​ത​ൽ ബാ​ങ്ക് അ​വ​ധി

    നാ​ളെ മു​ത​ൽ ബാ​ങ്ക് അ​വ​ധി
    ദോ​ഹ: ബാ​ങ്കു​ക​ൾ ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ ധ​ന​കാ​ര്യ സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ പെ​രു​ന്നാ​ൾ അ​വ​ധി ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് ഖ​ത്ത​ർ സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ ബാ​ങ്ക് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ചൊ​വ്വ, ബു​ധ​ൻ, വ്യാ​ഴം ദി​വ​സ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലാ​ണ് ധ​ന​കാ​ര്യ സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കു​ള്ള അ​വ​ധി. വാ​രാ​ന്ത്യ അ​വ​ധി​കൂ​ടി ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ് ഏ​പ്രി​ൽ 14 ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച പ്ര​വൃ​ത്തി ദി​നം ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കും. സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ ഓ​ഫി​സു​ക​ൾ, മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ഈ​ദ് അ​വ​ധി​ക്ക് ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച തു​ട​ക്ക​മാ​യി. ഏ​പ്രി​ൽ 15വ​രെ​യാ​ണ് പൊ​തു അ​വ​ധി പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ച​ത്.

    Girl in a jacket

