Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 8 April 2024 4:47 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 8 April 2024 4:47 AM GMT
നാളെ മുതൽ ബാങ്ക് അവധിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Bank holiday from tomorrow onwards
ദോഹ: ബാങ്കുകൾ ഉൾപ്പെടെ ധനകാര്യ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങളുടെ പെരുന്നാൾ അവധി ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച ആരംഭിക്കുമെന്ന് ഖത്തർ സെൻട്രൽ ബാങ്ക് അറിയിച്ചു. ചൊവ്വ, ബുധൻ, വ്യാഴം ദിവസങ്ങളിലാണ് ധനകാര്യ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങൾക്കുള്ള അവധി. വാരാന്ത്യ അവധികൂടി കഴിഞ്ഞ് ഏപ്രിൽ 14 ഞായറാഴ്ച പ്രവൃത്തി ദിനം ആരംഭിക്കും. സർക്കാർ ഓഫിസുകൾ, മന്ത്രാലയങ്ങൾ ഉൾപ്പെടെ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങളുടെ ഈദ് അവധിക്ക് ഞായറാഴ്ച തുടക്കമായി. ഏപ്രിൽ 15വരെയാണ് പൊതു അവധി പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചത്.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story