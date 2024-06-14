Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 14 Jun 2024 7:04 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 14 Jun 2024 7:04 AM GMT

    ബാ​ങ്കു​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് അ​വ​ധി 16 മു​ത​ൽ 18 വ​രെ

    ബാ​ങ്കു​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് അ​വ​ധി 16 മു​ത​ൽ 18 വ​രെ
    ദോ​ഹ: ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ൽ ബാ​ങ്കു​ക​ളു​ടെ​യും ധ​ന​കാ​ര്യ സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ​യും പെ​രു​ന്നാ​ൾ അ​വ​ധി ഖ​ത്ത​ർ സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ ബാ​ങ്ക് പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചു. ജൂ​ൺ 16 ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച മു​ത​ൽ 18 ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച വ​രെ​യാ​ണ് അ​വ​ധി. സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​നം പു​ന​രാ​രം​ഭി​ക്കും.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:Eid HolidayQatar Central Bank
    News Summary - Bank Holiday
