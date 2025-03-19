Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted On 19 March 2025 11:39 AM IST
Updated On 19 March 2025 11:39 AM IST
റമദാനിലെ അവസാന പത്തിൽ ഇഅ്തികാഫിന് 205 പള്ളികൾtext_fields
News Summary - Awqaf designates 205 mosques for Itikaf in last ten days of Ramadan
ദോഹ: റമദാനിലെ അവസാന പത്തിൽ വിശ്വാസികൾക്ക് രാത്രിയിലും പകലിലുമായി ആരാധനകളിൽ മുഴുകി ‘ഇഅ്തികാഫ്’ ഇരിക്കാൻ 205 പള്ളികൾ നിശ്ചയിച്ചതായി ഇസ്ലാമിക മതകാര്യ മന്ത്രാലയം അറിയിച്ചു.
ദോഹമുതൽ വക്റ, അൽ ഖോർ ഉൾപ്പെടെ രാജ്യത്തിന്റെ വിദൂരദിക്കുകളിലുമായാണ് മന്ത്രാലയം ഇഅ്തികാഫ് സൗകര്യമുള്ള പള്ളികളെ തെരഞ്ഞെടുത്തത്. 18 വയസ്സിന് മുകളിൽ പ്രായമുള്ളവർക്കാണ് അനുവാദം നൽകുന്നത്. അതേസമയം, എട്ട് വയസ്സിന് മുകളിൽ പ്രായമുള്ള കുട്ടികൾക്ക് രക്ഷിതാക്കളുടെ കൂടെ ഇഅ്തികാഫ് ഇരിക്കാം.
