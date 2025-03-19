Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Posted On
    19 March 2025 11:39 AM IST
    Updated On
    19 March 2025 11:39 AM IST

    റ​മ​ദാ​നി​ലെ അ​വ​സാ​ന പ​ത്തി​ൽ ഇ​അ്തി​കാ​ഫി​ന് 205 പ​ള്ളി​ക​ൾ

    18 വ​യ​സ്സി​ന് താ​ഴെ പ്രാ​യ​മു​ള്ള​വ​ർ​ക്ക് ര​ക്ഷി​താ​ക്ക​ൾ​ക്കൊ​പ്പം മാ​ത്രം അ​നു​വാ​ദം
    റ​മ​ദാ​നി​ലെ അ​വ​സാ​ന പ​ത്തി​ൽ ഇ​അ്തി​കാ​ഫി​ന് 205 പ​ള്ളി​ക​ൾ
    ദോ​ഹ: റ​മ​ദാ​നി​ലെ അ​വ​സാ​ന പ​ത്തി​ൽ വി​ശ്വാ​സി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് രാ​ത്രി​യി​ലും പ​ക​ലി​ലു​മാ​യി ആ​രാ​ധ​ന​ക​ളി​ൽ മു​ഴു​കി ‘ഇ​അ്തി​കാ​ഫ്’ ഇ​രി​ക്കാ​ൻ 205 പ​ള്ളി​ക​ൾ നി​ശ്ച​യി​ച്ച​താ​യി ഇ​സ്‍ലാ​മി​ക മ​ത​കാ​ര്യ മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    ദോ​ഹ​മു​ത​ൽ വ​ക്റ, അ​ൽ ഖോ​ർ ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ വി​ദൂ​ര​ദി​ക്കു​ക​ളി​ലു​മാ​യാ​ണ് മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം ഇ​അ്തി​കാ​ഫ് സൗ​ക​ര്യ​മു​ള്ള പ​ള്ളി​ക​ളെ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്ത​ത്. 18 വ​യ​സ്സി​ന് മു​ക​ളി​ൽ പ്രാ​യ​മു​ള്ള​വ​ർ​ക്കാ​ണ് അ​നു​വാ​ദം ന​ൽ​കു​ന്ന​ത്. അ​തേ​സ​മ​യം, എ​ട്ട് വ​യ​സ്സി​ന് മു​ക​ളി​ൽ പ്രാ​യ​മു​ള്ള കു​ട്ടി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് ര​ക്ഷി​താ​ക്ക​ളു​ടെ കൂ​ടെ ഇ​അ്തി​കാ​ഫ് ഇ​രി​ക്കാം.

    qatar​Itikaf
    News Summary - Awqaf designates 205 mosques for Itikaf in last ten days of Ramadan
