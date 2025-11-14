Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Qatar
    14 Nov 2025 3:24 PM IST
    14 Nov 2025 3:24 PM IST

    മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന് പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി

    മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന് പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി
    ദോ​ഹ: ഹ​മ​ദ് അ​ന്താ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര വി​മാ​ന​ത്താ​വ​ളം വ​ഴി ക​ട​ത്താ​ൻ ശ്ര​മി​ച്ച മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന് എ​യ​ർ കാ​ർ​ഗോ ക​സ്റ്റം​സ് വ​കു​പ്പ് പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി. 2.8 കി​ലോ ഹ​ഷീ​ഷും 900 ​ഗ്രാം ​മെ​ത്താം​ഫി​റ്റ​മി​നു​മാ​ണ് പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്.

    ക​സ്റ്റം​സ് ഉ​ദ്യോ​​ഗ​സ്ഥ​ർ​ക്ക് സം​ശ​യം തോ​ന്നി​യ​തി​നെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് വ​നി​താ യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​രി​യെ പ​രി​ശോ​ധി​ച്ച​പ്പോ​ഴാ​ണ് ല​ഹ​രി ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി​യ​ത്. സ്കാ​നി​ങ്ങും ദേ​ഹ​പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന​യും ന​ട​ത്തി ല​ഹ​രി വ​സ്തു​ക്ക​ൾ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി. വ​സ്ത്ര​ത്തി​നു​ള്ളി​ൽ ര​ഹ​സ്യ​മാ​യ പോ​ക്ക​റ്റി​ൽ സൂ​ക്ഷി​ച്ച നി​ല​യി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ഇ​വ.

    News Summary - Arrested for drug possession
