    date_range 6 May 2025 10:07 AM IST
    date_range 6 May 2025 10:07 AM IST

    അ​റ​ബ് ഉ​ച്ച​കോ​ടി: അ​മീ​റി​ന് ക്ഷ​ണം

    അ​റ​ബ് ഉ​ച്ച​കോ​ടി​യി​ൽ പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നു​ള്ള ക്ഷ​ണ​ക്ക​ത്ത് പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി ശൈ​ഖ് മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ബി​ൻ അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ​റ​ഹ്മാ​ൻ

    ആ​ൽ​ഥാ​നി​ക്ക് കൈ​മാ​റി​യ​പ്പോ​ൾ

    ദോ​ഹ: ഈ ​മാ​സം ഇ​റാ​ഖി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന 34ാമ​ത് അ​റ​ബ് ഉ​ച്ച​കോ​ടി​യി​ൽ പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കാ​ൻ ഖ​ത്ത​ർ അ​മീ​ർ ശൈ​ഖ് ത​മീം ബി​ൻ ഹ​മ​ദ് ആ​ൽ​ഥാ​നി​ക്ക് ക്ഷ​ണം.

    ഇ​റാ​ഖി പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ഡോ. ​അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ ല​ത്തീ​ഫ് ജ​മാ​ൽ റാ​ഷി​ദി​ന്റെ ക്ഷ​ണ​ക്ക​ത്ത് ഉ​പ​പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി​യും വി​ദേ​ശ​കാ​ര്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി​യു​മാ​യ ഫു​ആ​ദ് ഹു​സൈ​ൻ ഖ​ത്ത​ർ പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി​യും വി​ദേ​ശ​കാ​ര്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി​യു​മാ​യ ശൈ​ഖ് മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ബി​ൻ​അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ​റ​ഹ്മാ​ൻ ആ​ൽ​ഥാ​നി​ക്ക് കൈ​മാ​റി.

    TAGS:Gulf NewsArab summitQatar News
    News Summary - Arab Summit: Invitation to the amir
