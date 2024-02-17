Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Qatar
    17 Feb 2024 7:39 AM GMT
    17 Feb 2024 7:39 AM GMT

    ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് വീ​ണ്ടും സ​ഹാ​യ വി​മാ​നം

    relief flight from qatar
    ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ൽ​നി​ന്നു​ള്ള ദു​രി​താ​ശ്വാ​സ വ​സ്തു​ക്ക​ൾ വ​ഹി​ച്ചു​ള്ള വി​മാ​നം

    ദോ​ഹ: ഗ​സ്സ​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് ദു​രി​താ​ശ്വാ​സ സ​ഹാ​യ​ങ്ങ​ളു​മാ​യി ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് വീ​ണ്ടും വി​മാ​നം പ​റ​ന്നു. ഭ​ക്ഷ്യ​വ​സ്തു​ക്ക​ളും മ​രു​ന്നും ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ 30 ട​ൺ വ​ഹി​ച്ച വി​മാ​ന​മാ​ണ് വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച ഈ​ജി​പ്തി​ലെ അ​ൽ അ​രി​ഷ് വി​മാ​ന​ത്താ​വ​ള​ത്തി​ലെ​ത്തി​യ​ത്. ഗ​സ്സ​​ക്കെ​തി​രെ ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ൽ ആ​ക്ര​മ​ണം ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ച​ശേ​ഷം ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ൽ​നി​ന്നു​ള്ള 78ാമ​ത്തെ സ​ഹാ​യ വി​മാ​ന​മാ​ണി​ത്. ഇ​തോ​ടെ ഇ​തി​ന​കം 2334 ട​ൺ വ​സ്തു​ക്ക​ളാ​ണ് ഖ​ത്ത​ർ ​അ​ൽ അ​രി​ഷ് വ​ഴി ഗ​സ്സ​യി​ലെ​ത്തി​ച്ച​ത്.

    Girl in a jacket

