Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 27 May 2024 5:37 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 27 May 2024 5:37 AM GMT

    അ​മീ​ർ സൈ​പ്ര​സ്, ഗ്രീ​സ് പ​ര്യ​ട​ന​ത്തി​ന്

    Amir of Kuwait
    അ​മീ​ർ ശൈ​ഖ് ത​മീം ബി​ൻ ഹ​മ​ദ് ആ​ൽ​ഥാ​നി

    ദോ​ഹ: അ​മീ​ർ ശൈ​ഖ് ത​മീം ബി​ൻ ഹ​മ​ദ് ആ​ൽ​ഥാ​നി സൈ​പ്ര​സ്, ഗ്രീ​സ് സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശ​ന​ത്തി​നാ​യി തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച പു​റ​പ്പെ​ടും. മ​ന്ത്രി​മാ​രും ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​രും ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ ഉ​ന്ന​ത സം​ഘ​ത്തി​നൊ​പ്പ​മാ​ണ് അ​മീ​റി​ന്റെ സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശ​നം. ആ​ദ്യം ​സൈ​പ്ര​സ് സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശി​ക്കു​ന്ന അ​മീ​ർ, തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ഗ്രീ​സി​ലേ​ക്ക് പ​റ​ക്കും. ഇ​രു രാ​ജ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ​യും പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ്, ഉ​ന്ന​ത രാ​ഷ്ട്ര നേ​താ​ക്ക​ൾ എ​ന്നി​വ​രു​മാ​യി കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ത്തും.

    TAGS:GreeceAmir of Qatar
