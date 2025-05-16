Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Posted On
    16 May 2025 8:07 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 16 May 2025 8:07 AM IST

    ലോ​ക​ക​പ്പ് പ​ന്ത് സ​മ്മാ​നി​ച്ച് അ​മീ​ർ

    ലോ​ക​ക​പ്പ് ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ പ​ന്ത് ഡോ​ണ​ൾ​ഡ് ട്രം​പി​ന് സ​മ്മാ​നി​ക്കു​ന്നു
    ലോ​ക​ക​പ്പ് പ​ന്ത് സ​മ്മാ​നി​ച്ച് അ​മീ​ർ
    ദോ​ഹ: ലു​സൈ​ൽ കൊ​ട്ടാ​ര​ത്തി​ലെ വി​രു​ന്നി​നി​ടെ അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​ൻ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റി​ന് 2022 ​ഖ​ത്ത​ർ ലോ​ക​ക​പ്പി​ന്റെ ഔ​ദ്യോ​ഗി​ക പ​ന്ത് സ​മ്മാ​നി​ച്ച് അ​മീ​ർ. അ​മീ​ർ ശൈ​ഖ് ത​മീം ബി​ൻ ഹ​മ​ദ് ആ​ൽ ഥാ​നി, ​ഫി​ഫ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ജി​യാ​നി ഇ​ൻ​ഫ​ന്റി​നോ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ​ക്കൊ​പ്പം ഡോ​ണ​ൾ​ഡ് ട്രം​പും പ​ന്തി​ൽ ഒ​പ്പു ചാ​ർ​ത്തി.

    2026ലെ ​ലോ​ക​ക​പ്പി​ന്റെ ആ​തി​ഥേ​യ രാ​ജ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ഒ​ന്നാ​യ അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​ൻ ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്റി​നാ​യി ത​യാ​റെ​ടു​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ​യാ​ണ് ഇ​ത്.

    TAGS:footballamirworld cuppresents
