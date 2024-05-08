Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 8 May 2024 6:44 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 8 May 2024 6:44 AM GMT

    അ​മീ​ർ ക​പ്പ്: അ​ൽ അ​റ​ബി, ഖ​ത്ത​ർ എ​സ്.​സി ക്വാ​ർ​ട്ട​റി​ൽ

    Amir Cup
    അ​മീ​ർ ക​പ്പി​ൽ ഗോ​ൾ നേ​ട്ടം ആ​ഘോ​ഷി​ക്കു​ന്ന അ​ൽ അ​റ​ബി ടീം ​അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ

    ദോ​ഹ: അ​മീ​ർ ക​പ്പ് ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ ക്വാ​ർ​ട്ട​ർ ഫൈ​ന​ലി​ൽ ഇ​ടം നേ​ടി​യ അ​ൽ അ​റ​ബി​യും ഖ​ത്ത​ർ എ​സ്.​സി​യും റ​ഫീ​ന്യ​യും അ​ബ്ദു ദി​യാ​ലോ​യും നേ​ടി​യ ഇ​ര​ട്ട ഗോ​ളു​ക​ളി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു അ​ൽ അ​റ​ബി 2-1ന് ​അ​ൽ സൈ​ലി​യ​യെ തോ​ൽ​പ്പി​ച്ച​ത്. ര​ണ്ടാം പ​കു​തി​യി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ഇ​രു ടീ​മു​ക​ളും വ​ല​കു​ലു​ക്കി​യ​ത്. മ​റ്റൊ​രു മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ ഖ​ത്ത​ർ എ​സ്.​സി 2-0ത്തി​ന് അ​ൽ വാ​ബ് എ​ഫ്.​സി​യെ തോ​ൽ​പി​ച്ചു. ബ്രൂ​ണോ ത​ബാ​ത, അ​ലി ക​റാ​മി എ​ന്നി​വ​രാ​ണ് സ്കോ​ർ ചെ​യ്ത​ത്.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:QatarAmir Cup 2024
