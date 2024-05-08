Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 8 May 2024 6:44 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 8 May 2024 6:44 AM GMT
അമീർ കപ്പ്: അൽ അറബി, ഖത്തർ എസ്.സി ക്വാർട്ടറിൽtext_fields
News Summary - Amir Cup 2024
ദോഹ: അമീർ കപ്പ് ഫുട്ബാൾ ക്വാർട്ടർ ഫൈനലിൽ ഇടം നേടിയ അൽ അറബിയും ഖത്തർ എസ്.സിയും റഫീന്യയും അബ്ദു ദിയാലോയും നേടിയ ഇരട്ട ഗോളുകളിലായിരുന്നു അൽ അറബി 2-1ന് അൽ സൈലിയയെ തോൽപ്പിച്ചത്. രണ്ടാം പകുതിയിലായിരുന്നു ഇരു ടീമുകളും വലകുലുക്കിയത്. മറ്റൊരു മത്സരത്തിൽ ഖത്തർ എസ്.സി 2-0ത്തിന് അൽ വാബ് എഫ്.സിയെ തോൽപിച്ചു. ബ്രൂണോ തബാത, അലി കറാമി എന്നിവരാണ് സ്കോർ ചെയ്തത്.
