    Qatar
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 13 Dec 2025 12:33 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 13 Dec 2025 12:33 PM IST

    അം​ബേ​ദ്ക​ർ അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു

    സി.​ഐ.​സി റ​യ്യാ​ൻ സോ​ൺ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ഭ​ര​ണ​ഘ​ട​നാ ശി​ൽ​പി ഡോ. ​ബാ​ബാ സാ​ഹി​ബ് അം​ബേ​ദ്ക​ർ അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്

    ദോ​ഹ: സെ​ന്റ​ർ ഫോ​ർ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ക​മ്യൂ​ണി​റ്റി ഖ​ത്ത​ർ (സി.​ഐ.​സി) റ​യ്യാ​ൻ സോ​ൺ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ഭ​ര​ണ​ഘ​ട​നാ ശി​ൽ​പി ഡോ. ​ബാ​ബാ സാ​ഹി​ബ് അം​ബേ​ദ്ക​ർ അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. സി.​ഐ.​സി റ​യ്യാ​ൻ സോ​ണ​ൽ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് സു​ബു​ൽ അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ അ​സീ​സ് അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ച ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ ത​നി​മ ഖ​ത്ത​ർ അ​സി​സ്റ്റ​ന്റ് ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​ർ അ​നീ​സ് കൊ​ടി​ഞ്ഞി അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണ പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തി.

    സോ​ണ​ൽ വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റു​മാ​രാ​യ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് റ​ഫീ​ഖ് ത​ങ്ങ​ൾ, അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ ജ​ലീ​ൽ എം.​എം. എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു.

