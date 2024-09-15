Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 15 Sep 2024 6:56 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 15 Sep 2024 6:56 AM GMT

    ബ്ര​സീ​ൽ ഗോ​ൾ​കീ​പ്പ​റെ സ്വ​ന്ത​മാ​ക്കി അ​ൽ റ​യ്യാ​ൻ

    Al Rayyan club
    അ​ൽ റ​യ്യാ​ൻ ഗോ​ൾ​കീ​പ്പ​ർ പൗ​ലോ വി​ക്ട​ർ

    ദോ​ഹ: ബ്ര​സീ​ലി​ൽ നി​ന്നു​ള്ള ഗോ​ൾ​കീ​പ്പ​ർ പൗ​ലോ വി​ക്ട​റി​നെ സ്വ​ന്ത​മാ​ക്കി അ​ൽ റ​യ്യാ​ൻ ക്ല​ബ്. സൗ​ദി അ​റേ​ബ്യ​യി​ലെ അ​ൽ ഇ​ത്തി​ഫാ​ഖി​ൽ നി​ന്നാ​ണ് താ​രം ഒ​രു സീ​സ​ണി​ലേ​ക്കാ​യി അ​ൽ റ​യ്യാ​നി​ലെ​ത്തു​ന്ന​ത്.

    എ.​എ​ഫ്.​സി എ​ലൈ​റ്റ് ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ൻ​സ് ലീ​ഗി​ൽ സൗ​ദി ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ൻ​ക്ല​ബ് അ​ൽ ഹി​ലാ​ലി​നെ നേ​രി​ടാ​ൻ ഒ​രു​ങ്ങ​വെ​യാ​ണ് റ​യാ​ന്റെ ഗോ​ൾ​മു​ഖം ശ​ക്തി​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്താ​ൻ ബ്ര​സീ​ലി​യ​ൻ ഗോ​ൾ കീ​പ്പ​റെ​ത്തു​ന്ന​ത്. ബ്ര​സീ​ലി​ലെ ഗ്രെ​മി​യോ, ​െഫ്ല​മെ​ങ്കോ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ മു​ൻ​നി​ര ക്ല​ബു​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി ക​ളി​ച്ച താ​ര​മാ​ണ് ഇ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം.

    TAGS:Al Rayyan clubQatar NewsBrazil goalkeeper
