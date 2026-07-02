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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightQatarchevron_rightഅൽ മർഖിയ സ്ട്രീറ്റ്...
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    Posted On
    date_range 2 July 2026 9:40 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 2 July 2026 9:40 AM IST

    അൽ മർഖിയ സ്ട്രീറ്റ് റോഡ് അടച്ചിടും

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    അൽ മർഖിയ സ്ട്രീറ്റ് റോഡ് അടച്ചിടും
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    ദോഹ: അ​ൽ മ​ർ​ഖി​യ സ്ട്രീ​റ്റ് അ​റ്റ​കു​റ്റ​പ​ണി​യു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി ജൂ​ലൈ 18 വ​രെ ഭാ​ഗി​ക​മാ​യി അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടു​മെ​ന്ന് ആ​ഭ്യ​ന്ത​ര മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ഞാ​യ​ർ മു​ത​ൽ വ്യാ​ഴം വ​രെ ദി​വ​സ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ രാ​ത്രി 12 മു​ത​ൽ പു​ല​ർ​ച്ചെ അ​ഞ്ചു​വ​രെ​യും വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച പു​ല​ർ​ച്ചെ ര​ണ്ടു​മു​ത​ൽ രാ​വി​​ലെ പ​ത്തു​വ​രെ​യും ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച പു​ല​ർ​ച്ചെ ര​ണ്ടു​മു​ത​ൽ രാ​വി​ലെ ഏ​ഴു​വ​രെ​യു​മാ​ണ് അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടു​ക.

    അ​ൽ ഗ​റാ​ഫ ഭാ​ഗ​ത്ത് അ​ൽ ഹ​മ്മാം ഇ​ന്റ​ർ​ചേ​ഞ്ചി​ന് സ​മീ​പ​മു​ള്ള റോ​ഡാ​ണ് അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടു​ക. സ​മീ​പ റോ​ഡു​ക​ളി​ലൂ​ടെ സ​ഞ്ച​രി​ക്കാ​മെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി.

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    TAGS:Streetroadqatar​
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