Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 8 Oct 2025 2:46 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 8 Oct 2025 2:46 PM IST

    അൽ കോർണിഷ് സ്ട്രീറ്റ് റോഡ് താൽക്കാലികമായി അടച്ചിടും

    അൽ കോർണിഷ് സ്ട്രീറ്റ് റോഡ് താൽക്കാലികമായി അടച്ചിടും
    ദോ​ഹ: റോ​ഡ് ന​വീ​ക​ര​ണ പ്ര​വൃ​ത്തി​യു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി അ​ൽ കോ​ർ​ണി​ഷ് സ്ട്രീ​റ്റ് റോ​ഡ് താ​ൽ​ക്കാ​ലി​ക​മാ​യി അ​ട​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് പൊ​തു​മ​രാ​മ​ത്ത് വി​ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യ അ​ഷ്ഗാ​ൽ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച രാ​ത്രി 10 മ​ണി മു​ത​ൽ ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച പു​ല​ർ​ച്ച അ​ഞ്ചു മ​ണി​വ​രെ ആ​യി​രി​ക്കും അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടു​ക.ഓ​ൾ​ഡ് ദോ​ഹ പോ​ർ​ട്ട് ഇ​ന്റ​ർ​സെ​ക്ഷ​ൻ മു​ത​ൽ അ​ൽ ദീ​വാ​ൻ ഇ​ന്റ​ർ​ചേ​ഞ്ച് വ​രെ റോ​ഡി​ന്റെ ഇ​രു​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തേ​ക്കു​മു​ള്ള റോ​ഡ് അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടും. വാ​ഹ​ന യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​ർ വേ​ഗ​പ​രി​ധി പാ​ലി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്നും നി​ർ​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ൾ പാ​ലി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്നും മ​റ്റു പാ​ത​ക​ൾ ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്നും അ​ഷ്ഗാ​ൽ നി​ർ​ദേ​ശി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:roadQatartemporarily closed
