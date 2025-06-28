Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightQatarchevron_rightഅ​ൽ ബാ​ദി...
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 28 Jun 2025 10:30 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 28 Jun 2025 10:30 AM IST

    അ​ൽ ബാ​ദി ഇ​ന്റ​ർ​ചേ​ഞ്ച് ജൂ​ലൈ ഒ​ന്ന് മു​ത​ൽ അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടും

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    അ​ൽ ബാ​ദി ഇ​ന്റ​ർ​ചേ​ഞ്ച് ജൂ​ലൈ ഒ​ന്ന് മു​ത​ൽ അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടും
    cancel

    ദോ​ഹ: അ​ൽ ബാ​ദി ഇ​ന്റ​ർ​ചേ​ഞ്ച് ഒ​രു​മാ​സം അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടു​മെ​ന്ന് പൊ​തു​മ​രാ​മ​ത്ത് പ്ര​വൃ​ത്തി​ക​ളു​ടെ അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി​യാ​യ അ​ശ്ഗാ​ൽ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ജൂ​ലൈ ഒ​ന്ന് അ​ർ​ധ​രാ​ത്രി​മു​ത​ൽ ഇ​ത് പ്രാ​ബ​ല്യ​ത്തി​ൽ വ​രും.

    ന​വീ​ക​ര​ണ പ്ര​വൃ​ത്തി​ക​ളു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യാ​ണ് റോ​ഡ് അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടു​ന്ന​ത്. ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത​ത്തി​ന് ല​ക്ഷ്യ​സ്ഥ​ല​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ എ​ത്താ​ൻ മ​റ്റു​ള്ള പാ​ത​ക​ൾ ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് അ​ശ്ഗാ​ൽ ആ​വ​ശ്യ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:ClosedInterchangeQatar
    News Summary - Al Badi Interchange to be closed from July 1
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X