Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Posted On
    date_range
    Updated On
    date_range

    അ​ൽ അ​ഖ്സ പ്രി​ന്റി​ങ് പ്ര​സ്സ് ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​ർ ജ​സീ​ൽ മാ​ടാ​യി​യു​ടെ പി​താ​വ് നി​ര്യാ​തനാ​യി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    അ​ൽ അ​ഖ്സ പ്രി​ന്റി​ങ് പ്ര​സ്സ് ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​ർ ജ​സീ​ൽ മാ​ടാ​യി​യു​ടെ പി​താ​വ് നി​ര്യാ​തനാ​യി
    cancel
    camera_alt

    മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്‌

    കോ​യ ഹാ​ജി

    ദോഹ: ഖത്തറിലെ അ​ൽ അ​ഖ്സ പ്രി​ന്റി​ങ് പ്ര​സ്സ് ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​ർ ജ​സീ​ൽ മാ​ടാ​യി​യു​ടെ പി​താ​വ് കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് ന​ടു​വ​ണ്ണൂ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്‌ കോ​യ ഹാ​ജി പി​ലാ​ച്ചേ​രി (76 വ​യ​സ്സ്) നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ നി​ര്യ​താ​നാ​യി. ഭാ​ര്യ: സ​ഫി​യ ഹ​ജ്ജു​മ്മ മാ​ടാ​യി. മ​റ്റ് മ​ക്ക​ൾ: ര​ഹ​നാ​സ് (പു​റ​ക്കാ​ട്), മു​നീ​ർ (ഖ​ത്ത​ർ).

    മ​രു​മ​ക്ക​ൾ: സൈ​നു​ദ്ദീ​ൻ (റി​ട്ട. ഹെ​ഡ് മാ​സ്റ്റ​ർ, പു​റ​ക്കാ​ട്), ഷാ​ന പ​ർ​വീ​ൻ (ഖ​ത്ത​ർ), ഡോ. ​ന​വാ​ല ന​സ്രീ​ൻ (ക​ട​മേ​രി). സ​ഹോ​ദ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ: കു​ഞ്ഞി​പ്പോ​ക്ക​ർ, അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ മ​ജീ​ദ്, ക​ദീ​ജ, ഫാ​ത്തി​മ റു​ഖി​യ്യ, പ​രേ​ത​രാ​യ കു​ഞ്ഞാ​യി​ശ, ബീ​രാ​ൻ.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    News Summary - Al Aqsa Printing Press Director Jaseel Madayi’s Father Passes Away
    Next Story
    X