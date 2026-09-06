Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range
Updated Ondate_range
അൽ അഖ്സ പ്രിന്റിങ് പ്രസ്സ് ഡയറക്ടർ ജസീൽ മാടായിയുടെ പിതാവ് നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Al Aqsa Printing Press Director Jaseel Madayi’s Father Passes Away
ദോഹ: ഖത്തറിലെ അൽ അഖ്സ പ്രിന്റിങ് പ്രസ്സ് ഡയറക്ടർ ജസീൽ മാടായിയുടെ പിതാവ് കോഴിക്കോട് നടുവണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി മുഹമ്മദ് കോയ ഹാജി പിലാച്ചേരി (76 വയസ്സ്) നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യതാനായി. ഭാര്യ: സഫിയ ഹജ്ജുമ്മ മാടായി. മറ്റ് മക്കൾ: രഹനാസ് (പുറക്കാട്), മുനീർ (ഖത്തർ).
മരുമക്കൾ: സൈനുദ്ദീൻ (റിട്ട. ഹെഡ് മാസ്റ്റർ, പുറക്കാട്), ഷാന പർവീൻ (ഖത്തർ), ഡോ. നവാല നസ്രീൻ (കടമേരി). സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: കുഞ്ഞിപ്പോക്കർ, അബ്ദുൽ മജീദ്, കദീജ, ഫാത്തിമ റുഖിയ്യ, പരേതരായ കുഞ്ഞായിശ, ബീരാൻ.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story