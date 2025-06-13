Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 13 Jun 2025 12:28 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 13 Jun 2025 12:28 PM IST

    വി​മാ​ന​ദു​ര​ന്തം; അ​മീ​ർ അ​നു​ശോ​ചി​ച്ചു

    വി​മാ​ന​ദു​ര​ന്തം; അ​മീ​ർ അ​നു​ശോ​ചി​ച്ചു
    അ​മീ​ർ ശൈ​ഖ് ത​മീം ബി​ൻ ഹ​മ​ദ് ആ​ൽ​ഥാ​നി

    ദോ​ഹ: ലോ​ക​ത്തെ ന​ടു​ക്കി​യ അ​ഹ്മ​ദാ​ബാ​ദ് വി​മാ​ന​ദു​ര​ന്ത​ത്തി​ൽ ഖ​ത്ത​ർ അ​മീ​ർ ശൈ​ഖ് ത​മീം ബി​ൻ ഹ​മ​ദ് ആ​ൽ​ഥാ​നി അ​നു​ശോ​ച​നം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ രാ​ഷ്ട്ര​പ​തി ദ്രൗ​പ​തി മു​ർ​മു​വി​നും പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി ന​രേ​ന്ദ്ര മോ​ദി​ക്കും അ​യ​ച്ച സ​ന്ദേ​ശ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് അ​മീ​ർ അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ വേ​ദ​ന​യും ദുഃ​ഖ​വും പ​ങ്കു​വെ​ച്ച​ത്.

    സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ​രാ​ജ്യ​മാ​യ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യു​ടെ ദുഃ​ഖ​ത്തി​ൽ പ​ങ്കു​ചേ​രു​ന്ന​താ​യി അ​റി​യി​ച്ച അ​മീ​ർ, ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യി​ലെ ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ​യും ദു​ര​ന്ത​ത്തി​നി​ര​യാ​യ​വ​രു​ടെ കു​ടും​ബാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ​യും വേ​ദ​ന​യി​ൽ ഐ​ക്യ​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന​താ​യി പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:flight crashQatar NewsAir Indiagulf news malayalam
