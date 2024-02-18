Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Qatar
    date_range 18 Feb 2024 4:25 AM GMT
    പാർക്കിൽ അപകടം: ഈജിപ്ഷ്യൻ ബാലൻ മരിച്ചു

    accident
    പ്രതീകാത്മക ചിത്രം

    ദോ​ഹ: പാ​ർ​ക്കി​ൽ ക​ളി​ച്ചു​കൊ​ണ്ടി​രി​ക്കെ വീ​ണു പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ ഈ​ജി​പ്ഷ്യ​ൻ ബാ​ല​ൻ മ​രി​ച്ചു. അ​ൽ ഗ​റാ​ഫ പാ​ർ​ക്കി​ൽ കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളു​ടെ ഊ​ഞ്ഞാ​ലാ​ടു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ ത​ല​യ​ടി​ച്ചു വീ​ണാ​ണ് ഈ​ജി​പ്ഷ്യ​ൻ ദ​മ്പ​തി​ക​ളു​ടെ മ​ക​ൻ മ​രി​ച്ച​തെ​ന്ന് പ്രാ​ദേ​ശി​ക പ​ത്ര​ങ്ങ​ർ റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട് ചെ​യ്തു. മ​ര​ണ​വാ​ർ​ത്ത പ​ങ്കു​വെ​ച്ചു​ള്ള കു​ട്ടി​യു​ടെ മാ​താ​വി​െൻറ സ​മൂ​ഹ മാ​ധ്യ​മ​ക്കു​റി​പ്പി​നു താ​​ഴെ നി​ര​വ​ധി പേ​ർ അ​നു​ശോ​ച​നം രേ​ഖ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി.

    News Summary - Accident in the park: Egyptian boy dies
