Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightQatarchevron_rightഅ​ൽ വ​ക്റ​യി​ൽ...
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 9 Aug 2025 11:56 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 9 Aug 2025 11:56 AM IST

    അ​ൽ വ​ക്റ​യി​ൽ ഉ​പേ​ക്ഷി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ട ബോ​ട്ട് നീ​ക്കം​ചെ​യ്തു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    അ​ൽ വ​ക്റ​യി​ൽ ഉ​പേ​ക്ഷി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ട ബോ​ട്ട് നീ​ക്കം​ചെ​യ്തു
    cancel

    ദോ​ഹ: അ​ൽ വ​ക്റ തു​റ​മു​ഖ​ത്ത് ഉ​പേ​ക്ഷി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ട ബോ​ട്ട് പ​ബ്ലി​ക് ക്ലീ​നി​ങ് ഡി​പ്പാ​ർ​ട്മെ​ന്റ് നീ​ക്കം​ചെ​യ്തു. ബീ​ച്ചു​ക​ളും ദ്വീ​പു​ക​ളും ശു​ചീ​ക​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഫീ​ൽ​ഡ് ഓ​പ​റേ​ഷ​ൻ​സ് ആ​ണ് ബോ​ട്ട് നീ​ക്കം​ചെ​യ്ത​ത്. ബോ​ട്ട് നീ​ക്കം​ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​യി മു​ന്ന​റി​യി​പ്പ് നോ​ട്ടീ​സ് പ​തി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്നു.

    നി​യ​മ​പ​ര​മാ​യ നോ​ട്ടീ​സ് കാ​ലാ​വ​ധി ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ​തി​ന് ശേ​ഷം ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക​നു​സൃ​ത​മാ​യാ​ണ് ഇ​ത് നീ​ക്കം​ചെ​യ്തി​ട്ടു​ള്ള​ത്. സ​മാ​ന​മാ​യ രീ​തി​യി​ൽ ഏ​ക​ദേ​ശം 8.58 ട​ൺ മാ​ലി​ന്യ​മാ​ണ് നീ​ക്കം​ചെ​യ്തി​ട്ടു​ള്ള​ത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Qatar NewsAbandoned boatsAl Wakrah
    News Summary - Abandoned boat removed from Al Wakra
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X