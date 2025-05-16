Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 16 May 2025 8:33 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 16 May 2025 8:33 AM IST

    തൃശൂർ സ്വദേശിയായ യുവാവ് ഖത്തറിൽ മരിച്ചു

    ദോഹ: തൃശൂർ മഠത്തുംപടി സ്വദേശി ഖത്തറിൽ മരിച്ചു. ചാത്തൻതറ വീട്ടിൽ ഗോകുൽ ദിനേശിനെയാണ് (33) ദോഹ മത്താർ ഖദീമിലെ താമസസ്ഥലത്ത് മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ കണ്ടെത്തിയത്.

    നിഹ്മ ദോഹ ട്രേഡിങ്ങ് ആൻഡ് കോൺട്രാക്റ്റിങ് കമ്പനിയിൽ ജോലി ചെയ്യുകയായിരുന്നു. പിതാവ്: ദിനേശൻ ചാത്തൻതറ സുബ്രഹ്മണ്യൻ. മാതാവ്: രമ ദിനേശൻ. ഭാര്യ: അക്ഷയ ദർബി.

    നടപടിക്രമങ്ങൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്ക്‌ കൊണ്ടുപോകുമെന്ന് കെ.എം.സി.സി ഖത്തർ അൽ ഇഹ്‌സാൻ മയ്യിത്ത് പരിപാലന കമ്മിറ്റി ഭാരവാഹികൾ അറിയിച്ചു.

    TAGS:Death NewsGulf News
    News Summary - A young man from Thrissur died in Qatar
