പനി ബാധിച്ച് ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്ന തൃശൂർ സ്വദേശി നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 24 Feb 2026 5:42 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 24 Feb 2026 5:45 PM IST
പനി ബാധിച്ച് ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്ന തൃശൂർ സ്വദേശി നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - A Thrissur native who was undergoing treatment for fever passed away.
ദോഹ: പനി ബാധിച്ച് ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്ന തൃശൂർ സ്വദേശി ദോഹയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. തൃശൂർ കൊടുങ്ങല്ലൂർ സ്വദേശി പാലക്കൽ പത്മനാഭൻ ചന്ദ്രൻ (63 വയസ്സ്) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്.
ഖത്തറിൽ ഇലക്ട്രിക്കൽ എൻജിനീയറായിരുന്നു. പിതാവ്: രാമൻ പത്മനാഭൻ. മാതാവ്: രുഗ്മണി. ഭാര്യ: ഉഷാകുമാരി. മക്കൾ: വൈശാഖ്, വൈഷ്ണവ്.
പ്രവാസി വെൽഫയർ റിപ്രാട്രിയേഷൻ വിങ്ങിന്റെ നേതത്വത്തിൽ നടപടികൾ പൂർത്തീകരിച്ച് ഇന്ന് വൈകീട്ട് നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകും.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story