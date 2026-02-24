Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightQatarchevron_rightപനി ബാധിച്ച്...
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 24 Feb 2026 5:42 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 24 Feb 2026 5:45 PM IST

    പനി ബാധിച്ച് ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്ന തൃശൂർ സ്വദേശി നിര്യാതനായി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    qatar
    cancel
    camera_alt

    പത്മനാഭൻ ചന്ദ്രൻ

    ദോഹ: പനി ബാധിച്ച് ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്ന തൃശൂർ സ്വദേശി ദോഹയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. തൃശൂർ കൊടുങ്ങല്ലൂർ സ്വദേശി പാലക്കൽ പത്മനാഭൻ ചന്ദ്രൻ (63 വയസ്സ്) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്.

    ഖത്തറിൽ ഇലക്ട്രിക്കൽ എൻജിനീയറായിരുന്നു. പിതാവ്: രാമൻ പത്മനാഭൻ. മാതാവ്: രുഗ്മണി. ഭാര്യ: ഉഷാകുമാരി. മക്കൾ: വൈശാഖ്, വൈഷ്ണവ്.

    പ്രവാസി വെൽഫയർ റിപ്രാട്രിയേഷൻ വിങ്ങിന്റെ നേതത്വത്തിൽ നടപടികൾ പൂർത്തീകരിച്ച് ഇന്ന് വൈകീട്ട് നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകും.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Deathnewsqatar​trissurObituary
    News Summary - A Thrissur native who was undergoing treatment for fever passed away.
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X