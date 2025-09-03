Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 3 Sept 2025 5:41 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 3 Sept 2025 5:41 PM IST

    തൃശൂർ സ്വദേശി ദോഹയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    ദോഹ: തൃശൂർ നാട്ടിക പഴയ ഐസ് പ്ലാന്റിനടൂത്ത് താമസിച്ചിരുന്ന പരേതനായ കല്ലിപ്പറമ്പിൽ കുഞ്ഞിബീരാൻ എന്നവരുടെ മകൻ റഷീദ് ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം ദോഹയിൽ മരണപ്പെട്ടു. 59 വയസ്സായിരുന്നു.

    മാതാവ്: നബീസ. ഭാര്യ: ഫാത്തിമ. നടപടി ക്രമങ്ങൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി മയ്യിത്ത് നാട്ടിലേക്ക്‌ കൊണ്ട് പോകുമെന്ന് കെ.എം.സി.സി ഖത്തർ അൽ ഇഹ്‌സാൻ മയ്യിത്ത് പരിപാലന കമ്മിറ്റി ഭാരവാഹികൾ അറിയിച്ചു.

    TAGS:dohaPassed AwayThrissur
    News Summary - A native of Thrissur passed away in Doha.
