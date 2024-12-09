Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightQatarchevron_rightതിരുവനന്തപുരം സ്വദേശി...
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 9 Dec 2024 2:14 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 9 Dec 2024 2:25 AM GMT

    തിരുവനന്തപുരം സ്വദേശി ഖത്തറിൽ മരിച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Thulasi Jaya
    cancel

    ദോഹ: തിരുവനന്തപുരം പേട്ട പാൽകുളങ്ങര സ്വദേശി വിപിൻ തുളസീ ജയ (34) ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്ന് ഖത്തറിൽ മരിച്ചു. വക്റയിലെ സ്വകാര്യ സ്ഥാപനത്തിൽ ജീവനക്കാരനായിരുന്നു.

    താഴശ്ശേരി തുളസി കൃഷ്ണൻകുട്ടി- ജയാ സുകുമാരി ദമ്പതികളുടെ മകനാണ്. അവിവാഹിതനായിരുന്നു. കെ.എം.സി.സി അൽ ഇഹ്സാൻ മയ്യിത്ത് പരിപാലന കമ്മിറ്റി നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ നടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കിയ ശേഷം മൃതദേഹം തിങ്കളാഴ്ച​യോടെ നാട്ടിലെത്തിച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Thiruvananthapuram NativeObituary News
    News Summary - A native of Thiruvananthapuram died in Qatar
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick