പൊന്നാനി സ്വദേശി ഖത്തറിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

13 Jun 2024 2:51 AM GMT
13 Jun 2024 2:51 AM GMT
പൊന്നാനി സ്വദേശി ഖത്തറിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - A native of Ponnani passed away in Qatar
ദോഹ: മലപ്പുറം പൊന്നാനി കോട്ടത്തറ സ്വദേശി ഖത്തറിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. വട്ടപ്പറമ്പിൽ അബൂതാഹിർ (43) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. പിതാവ്: ബാപ്പുട്ടി. മാതാവ്: സുബൈദ. ഭാര്യ: ഉമ്മുസൽമ.
