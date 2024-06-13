Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 13 Jun 2024 2:51 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 13 Jun 2024 2:51 AM GMT

    പൊന്നാനി സ്വദേശി ഖത്തറിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    Abu Tahir
    camera_alt

    അ​ബൂ​ താ​ഹി​ർ

    ദോ​ഹ: മ​ല​പ്പു​റം പൊ​ന്നാ​നി കോ​ട്ട​ത്ത​റ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. വ​ട്ട​പ്പ​റ​മ്പി​ൽ അ​ബൂ​താ​ഹി​ർ (43) ആ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. പി​താ​വ്: ബാ​പ്പു​ട്ടി. മാ​താ​വ്: സു​ബൈ​ദ. ഭാ​ര്യ: ഉ​മ്മു​സ​ൽ​മ.

    TAGS:Qatar NewsDeath
