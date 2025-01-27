Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightQatarchevron_rightകൊല്ലം സ്വദേശി...
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 27 Jan 2025 2:51 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 27 Jan 2025 2:51 PM IST

    കൊല്ലം സ്വദേശി ഖത്തറിൽ മരിച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    കൊല്ലം സ്വദേശി ഖത്തറിൽ മരിച്ചു
    cancel

    ദോഹ: കൊല്ലം ചടയമംഗലം സ്വദേശി ഖത്തറിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. കൂരിയോട്​ ജയശ്രീ മന്ദിരം ശ്രീകുമാർ (48) ആണ്​ കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസം ദോഹയിൽ മരിച്ചത്​.

    പരേതനായ സുരേന്ദ്രൻ പിള്ളയാണ്​ പിതാവ്​. മാതാവ്​: ലക്ഷ്​മിക്കുട്ടി അമ്മ. അശ്വതിയാണ്​ ഭാര്യ. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: ജയശ്രീ പ്രസാദ്​, ശ്രീദേവി ഹരിദാസ്​. പ്രവാസി വെൽഫെയർ റിപാട്രിയേഷനു കീഴിൽ നടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കിയ ശേഷം മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലെത്തിക്കും.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Obit News
    News Summary - A native of Kollam died in Qatar
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X