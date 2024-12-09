Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 9 Dec 2024 12:35 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 9 Dec 2024 12:35 PM GMT

    കാസർഗോഡ് സ്വദേശി ഖത്തറിൽ മരിച്ചു

    കാസർഗോഡ് സ്വദേശി ഖത്തറിൽ മരിച്ചു
    ദോഹ: കാഞ്ഞങ്ങാട് ബല്ലാകടപ്പുറം സ്വദേശി ഖത്തറിൽ മരിച്ചു. മൊവ്വൽ പറയങ്ങാനം സ്വദേശി മൗലകിരിയാത്ത് എം.കെ കുഞ്ഞമ്മദ് (56) ആണ് കഴിച്ച ദിവസം ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്ന് മരിച്ചത്. ഖത്തറിൽ സ്വദേശി വീട്ടിൽ ഡ്രൈവറായി ജോലി ചെയ്യുകയായിരുന്നു. ഭാര്യ മുനീറാ കുഞ്ഞമ്മദ്. അബ്ദുൽ റഹിമാൻ, അയിഷാബി എന്നിവരുടെ മകനാണ്.

    നടപടി ക്രമങ്ങൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കിയ ശേഷം മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോയതായി കെ.എം.സി.സി ഖത്തർ അൽ ഇഹ്‌സാൻ മയ്യിത്ത് പരിപാലന കമ്മിറ്റി ഭാരവാഹികൾ അറിയിച്ചു

