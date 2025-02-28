Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
റമദാനിൽ സ്വകാര്യ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങളിൽ ആറ് മണിക്കൂർ പ്രവൃത്തി സമയം പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ച് തൊഴിൽ മന്ത്രാലയംtext_fields
6 hours working time in private companies in qatar
ദോഹ: റമദാനിൽ സ്വകാര്യമേഖലയിലെ പ്രവൃത്തി സമയം പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ച് തൊഴിൽ മന്ത്രാലയം. തൊഴിൽ നിയമ പ്രകാരം 36 മണിക്കൂറായിരിക്കും ആഴ്ചയിലെ പ്രവൃത്തി സമയം. ഒരു ദിവസം പരമാവധി ആറ് മണിക്കൂറായും ജോലി സമയത്തെ നിശ്ചയിച്ചു. സർക്കാർ മേഖലയിൽ അഞ്ച് മണിക്കൂറാണ് തൊഴിൽ സമയം.
രാവിലെ ഒമ്പതു മുതൽ രണ്ടു മണിവരെയായിരിക്കും ഓഫിസുകളുടെ പ്രവൃത്തി സമയം.
