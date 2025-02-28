Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightQatarchevron_rightറ​മ​ദാ​നി​ൽ സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ...
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 28 Feb 2025 12:24 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 28 Feb 2025 12:24 PM IST

    റ​മ​ദാ​നി​ൽ സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ആ​റ് മ​ണി​ക്കൂ​ർ പ്ര​വൃ​ത്തി സ​മ​യം പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ച് തൊ​ഴി​ൽ മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    qatar
    cancel

    ദോ​ഹ: റ​മ​ദാ​നി​ൽ സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ​മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ലെ പ്ര​വൃ​ത്തി സ​മ​യം പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ച് തൊ​ഴി​ൽ മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം. തൊ​ഴി​ൽ നി​യ​മ പ്ര​കാ​രം 36 മ​ണി​ക്കൂ​റാ​യി​രി​ക്കും ആ​ഴ്ച​യി​ലെ പ്ര​വൃ​ത്തി സ​മ​യം. ഒ​രു ദി​വ​സം പ​ര​മാ​വ​ധി ആ​റ് മ​ണി​ക്കൂ​റാ​യും ജോ​ലി സ​മ​യ​ത്തെ നി​ശ്ച​യി​ച്ചു. സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ൽ അ​ഞ്ച് മ​ണി​ക്കൂ​റാ​ണ് തൊ​ഴി​ൽ സ​മ​യം.

    രാ​വി​ലെ ഒ​മ്പ​തു മു​ത​ൽ ര​ണ്ടു മ​ണി​വ​രെ​യാ​യി​രി​ക്കും ഓ​ഫി​സു​ക​ളു​ടെ പ്ര​വൃ​ത്തി സ​മ​യം.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Working timeQatar NewsMinistry of Labour
    News Summary - 6 hours working time in private companies in qatar
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X