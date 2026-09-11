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    200 കി​ലോ പു​ക​യി​ല ഉ​ൽ​പ​ന്ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി

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    200 കി​ലോ പു​ക​യി​ല ഉ​ൽ​പ​ന്ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി
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    ദോ​ഹ: അം​ഗീ​കൃ​ത ടാ​ക്സ് സ്റ്റാ​മ്പു​ക​ളി​ല്ലാ​തെ​യും എ​ക്സൈ​സ് നി​കു​തി നി​യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ലം​ഘി​ച്ചും വ്യാ​പാ​രാ​വ​ശ്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി സൂ​ക്ഷി​ച്ച 200 കി​ലോ​യി​ല​ധി​കം പു​ക​യി​ല ഉ​ൽ​പ​ന്ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി. ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ടാ​ക്സ് അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തെ വി​വി​ധ ക​ച്ച​വ​ട സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ വ്യാ​പ​ക പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന​യി​ലാ​ണ് പു​ക​യി​ല ഉ​ൽ​പ​ന്ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി ക​ണ്ടു​കെ​ട്ടി​യ​ത്.

    രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തെ എ​ക്സൈ​സ് നി​കു​തി നി​യ​മം ക​ർ​ശ​ന​മാ​യി ന​ട​പ്പി​ലാ​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നും പൊ​തു​ജ​നാ​രോ​ഗ്യം സം​ര​ക്ഷി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നു​മു​ള്ള നി​ര​ന്ത​ര ശ്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യാ​ണ് ന​ട​പ​ടി.

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