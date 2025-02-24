Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 24 Feb 2025 10:24 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 24 Feb 2025 10:24 AM IST

    15 ടൺ പുകയില ഖത്തർ കസ്റ്റംസ് പിടികൂടി

    ദോഹ: 15 ടൺ നിരോധിത പുകയില ഒളിച്ച് കടത്താനുള്ള ശ്രമം പഴയ ദോഹ തുറമുഖത്തെയും വടക്കൻ തുറമുഖങ്ങളിലെയും കസ്റ്റംസ് വകുപ്പ് പരാജയപ്പെടുത്തി. ടാങ്കർ കയറ്റുമതിയിൽ കസ്റ്റംസ് ഇൻസ്പെക്ടർക്ക് സംശയം തോന്നിയതാണ് കടത്ത് പിടികൂടുന്നതിലേക്ക് നയിച്ചത്.

    പ്രത്യേക ഉപകരണങ്ങൾ ഉപയോഗിച്ച് നടത്തിയ പരിശോധനയിലാണ് രഹസ്യഅറകൾക്കുള്ളിൽ ഒളിപ്പിച്ച പുകയില കണ്ടെത്തിയത്.

    TAGS:Qatar NewsTobacco seizedQatar Customs
