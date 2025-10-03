Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    ‘സോ​ഹാ​റി​യ​ൻ​സ് ക​ല’ ഈ​ദ്-​ഓ​ണ ആ​ഘോ​ഷം ഇ​ന്ന്

    മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത്‌ എ​യ​ർ​പോ​ർ​ട്ടി​ലെ​ത്തി​യ അ​ലോ​ഷി​യെ സോ​ഹാ​റി​യ​ൻ​സ് ക​ല പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​ർ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    സു​ഹാ​ർ: സു​ഹാ​റി​ലെ ക​ലാ​സാം​സ്‌​കാ​രി​ക സം​ഘ​ട​ന​യാ​യ ‘സോ​ഹാ​റി​യ​ൻ​സ് ക​ല’​യു​ടെ ഓ​ണം -ഈ​ദ് ആ​ഘോ​ഷ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യു​ടെ മു​ഖ്യ​ഇ​ന​മാ​യ ‘അ​ലോ​ഷി പാ​ടു​ന്നു’ എ​ന്ന സം​ഗീ​ത വി​രു​ന്ന് വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് അ​ഞ്ചി​ന് സു​ഹാ​ർ ഗ്രീ​ൻ ഓ​യാ​സി​സ് ഹോ​ട്ട​ൽ ഓ​ഡി​റ്റോ​റി​യ​ത്തി​ൽ അ​ര​ങ്ങേ​റും മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത്‌ എ​യ​ർ​പോ​ർ​ട്ടി​ൽ വ​ന്നി​റ​ങ്ങി​യ അ​ലോ​ഷി​യെ സോ​ഹാ​റി​യ​ൻ​സ് ക​ല പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​ർ ഊ​ഷ്മ​ള​മാ​യ സ്വീ​ക​ര​ണ​ത്തോ​ടെ വ​ര​വേ​റ്റു. വി​വി​ധ ക​ലാ​പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യു​ടെ അ​ക​മ്പ​ടി​യോ​ടെ കോ​ർ​ത്തി​ണ​ക്കി​യ ക​ലാ​പ്ര​ക​ട​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റു​കൂ​ട്ടും. പ്ര​വേ​ശ​നം സൗ​ജ​ന്യ​മാ​ണെ​ന്ന് സം​ഘാ​ട​ക​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

