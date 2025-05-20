Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightയു​വ​ജ​ന​സ​ഖ്യം...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 20 May 2025 10:33 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 20 May 2025 10:33 AM IST

    യു​വ​ജ​ന​സ​ഖ്യം പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​ന​വും ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പും

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    യു​വ​ജ​ന​സ​ഖ്യം പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​ന​വും ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പും
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ഗാ​ല സെ​ന്റ് പോ​ൾ​സ് മാ​ർ​ത്തോ​മാ യു​വ​ജ​ന​സ​ഖ്യം ന​ട​ത്തി​യ ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്

    ഗാ​ല: ഗാ​ല സെ​ന്റ് പോ​ൾ​സ് മാ​ർ​ത്തോ​മാ യു​വ​ജ​ന​സ​ഖ്യം പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​ന​വും ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പും ബൗ​ഷ​ർ ബ്ല​ഡ് ബാ​ങ്കി​ൽ ന​ട​ത്തി. 35ൽ ​പ​രം ആ​ളു​ക​ൾ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു. മോ​ൻ​സി.​പി. ജേ​ക്ക​ബ്, അ​ജി​ൻ ഉ​മ്മ​ൻ മാ​ത്യു, ജെ​ഫി ടോം ​തോ​മ​സ്, ഷെ​റി​ൻ കെ. ​മോ​ൻ, നി​ബു സാ​മൂ​വേ​ൽ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ർ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി. പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്ത​വ​ർ​ക്ക് സം​ഘാ​ട​ക​ർ ന​ന്ദി​യും അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Gulf NewsOman NewsBlood Donation Campgulf news malayalam
    News Summary - Youth League activity inauguration and blood donation camp
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X