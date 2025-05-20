Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 20 May 2025 10:33 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 20 May 2025 10:33 AM IST
യുവജനസഖ്യം പ്രവർത്തന ഉദ്ഘാടനവും രക്തദാന ക്യാമ്പുംtext_fields
News Summary - Youth League activity inauguration and blood donation camp
ഗാല: ഗാല സെന്റ് പോൾസ് മാർത്തോമാ യുവജനസഖ്യം പ്രവർത്തന ഉദ്ഘാടനവും രക്തദാന ക്യാമ്പും ബൗഷർ ബ്ലഡ് ബാങ്കിൽ നടത്തി. 35ൽ പരം ആളുകൾ പങ്കെടുത്തു. മോൻസി.പി. ജേക്കബ്, അജിൻ ഉമ്മൻ മാത്യു, ജെഫി ടോം തോമസ്, ഷെറിൻ കെ. മോൻ, നിബു സാമൂവേൽ തുടങ്ങിയവർ നേതൃത്വം നൽകി. പങ്കെടുത്തവർക്ക് സംഘാടകർ നന്ദിയും അറിയിച്ചു.
