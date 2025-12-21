Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    21 Dec 2025 1:34 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 21 Dec 2025 1:34 PM IST

    യാ​സ്‌: ഫ​ഹീം മ​ങ്ക​ട പ്ര​സി., മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്‌ അ​സ്‌​ലം സെ​ക്ര.

    യാ​സ്‌: ഫ​ഹീം മ​ങ്ക​ട പ്ര​സി., മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്‌ അ​സ്‌​ലം സെ​ക്ര.
    ഫ​ഹീം മ​ങ്ക​ട, മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്‌ അ​സ്‌​ലം

    സ​ലാ​ല: യൂ​ത്ത്‌ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ഓ​ഫ്‌ സ​ലാ​ല​യു​ടെ അ​ടു​ത്ത ര​ണ്ട്‌ വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തേ​ക്കു​ള്ള ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളെ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തു. ഫ​ഹീം മ​ങ്ക​ട പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റും മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്‌ അ​സ്‌​ലം സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി​യു​മാ​ണ്. സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളെ​യും തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    ഐ​ഡി​യ​ൽ ഹാ​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പി​ന് ഐ.​എം.​ഐ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ്‌ കെ. ​ഷൗ​ക്ക​ത്ത​ലി മാ​സ്റ്റ​ർ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

    TAGS:gulfnewsOmangulfnewsmalayalam
    News Summary - Yas: Fahim Mankada Pres., Muhammad Aslam Sec.
