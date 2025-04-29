Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightഅ​സൈ​ബ​യി​ൽ യാ​ച്ചി​ന്...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 29 April 2025 12:11 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 29 April 2025 12:11 PM IST

    അ​സൈ​ബ​യി​ൽ യാ​ച്ചി​ന് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു; ഒ​രാ​ൾ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്ക്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    അ​സൈ​ബ​യി​ൽ യാ​ച്ചി​ന് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു; ഒ​രാ​ൾ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്ക്
    cancel
    camera_alt

    തീ ​പി​ടി​ത്തം സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ആം​ബു​ല​ൻ​സ് അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ തീ ​അ​ണ​ക്കു​ന്നു

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത് ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ലെ അ​സൈ​ബ തീ​ര​ത്ത് യാ​ച്ചി​ന് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു. അ​ഞ്ചു​പേ​രെ ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യ​താ​യി റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ഒ​രാ​ളെ സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ആം​ബു​ല​ൻ​സ് അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി (സി.​ഡി.​എ.​എ) ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റി. അ​ഗ്നി ശ​മ​ന സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​ണ് തീ ​നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കി​യ​ത്. അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ന്റെ മ​റ്റ് കാ​ര്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ അ​റി​വാ​യി​ട്ടി​ല്ല.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Gulf NewsFire Break
    News Summary - Yacht catches fire in Asaba; one injured
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X