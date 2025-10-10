Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightജോ​ലി​സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 10 Oct 2025 9:23 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Oct 2025 9:23 AM IST

    ജോ​ലി​സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ അ​പ​ക​ടം; 24 മ​ണി​ക്കൂ​റി​ന​കം അ​റി​യി​ക്ക​ണം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ജോ​ലി​സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ അ​പ​ക​ടം; 24 മ​ണി​ക്കൂ​റി​ന​കം അ​റി​യി​ക്ക​ണം
    cancel
    Listen to this Article

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: ജോ​ലി​സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ ഗു​രു​ത​ര​മാ​യ അ​പ​ക​ട​ങ്ങ​ൾ, പ​രി​ക്ക്, രോ​​ഗം എ​ന്നി​വ 24 മ​ണി​ക്കൂ​റി​നു​ള്ളി​ൽ തൊ​ഴി​ൽ മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യ​ത്തി​ലെ ആ​രോ​ഗ്യ വ​കു​പ്പി​നെ​യോ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റു​ക​ളി​ലെ ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട വി​ഭാ​​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളെ​യോ അ​റി​യി​ക്ക​മെ​ന്ന് ഒ​മാ​ൻ തൊ​ഴി​ൽ മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം.

    ഇ​ത്ത​രം സം​ഭ​വ​ങ്ങ​ൾ രേ​ഖാ​മൂ​ലം റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട് ചെ​യ്യ​ണ​മെ​ന്നും ഇ​ൻ​ഷു​റ​ൻ​സ് പ​രി​ര​ക്ഷ​യു​ള്ള ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​ർ​ക്ക് ജോ​ലി സം​ബ​ന്ധ​മാ​യ പ​രി​ക്കു​ക​ൾ ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യാ​ൽ തൊ​ഴി​ലു​ട​മ​ക​ൾ സോ​ഷ്യ​ൽ പ്രൊ​ട്ട​ക്ഷ​ൻ ഫ​ണ്ടി​ൽ (എ​സ്.​പി.​എ​ഫ്) അ​റി​യി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്നും മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Oman Newsworkplacegulf news malayalamAccidents
    News Summary - Workplace accidents must be reported within 24 hours
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X