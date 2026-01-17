Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 17 Jan 2026 1:02 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 17 Jan 2026 1:02 PM IST
ജബൽ നഖ്അയിൽ അപകടത്തിൽപെട്ട വനിതയെ ഹെലികോപ്ടറിൽ രക്ഷപ്പെടുത്തിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Woman rescued by helicopter after accident in Jebel Nakha'
Listen to this Article
മസ്കത്ത്: റുസ്താഖ് വിലായത്തിലെ ജബൽ അൽ നഖ്അയിൽ അടിയന്തര മെഡിക്കൽ സാഹചര്യം നേരിട്ട വനിതയെ പൊലീസ് ഏവിയേഷൻ വിഭാഗം ഹെലികോപ്റ്ററിൽ ആശുത്രിയിലെത്തിച്ചു.
ആവശ്യമായ ചികിത്സ ലഭ്യമാക്കുന്നതിനായി അൽ റുസ്താഖ് റഫറൽ ആശുപത്രിയിലേക്കാണ് വനിതയെ എത്തിച്ചത്. കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസമാണ് സംഭവം.
അടിയന്തര രക്ഷാദൗത്യത്തന്റെ ദൃശ്യങ്ങൾ സിവിൽ ഏവിയേഷൻ അതോറിറ്റി സമൂഹമാധ്യമ അക്കൗണ്ടിൽ പങ്കുവെച്ചു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story