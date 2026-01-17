Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightജ​ബ​ൽ ന​ഖ്അ​യി​ൽ...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 17 Jan 2026 1:02 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 17 Jan 2026 1:02 PM IST

    ജ​ബ​ൽ ന​ഖ്അ​യി​ൽ അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ​പെ​ട്ട വ​നി​ത​യെ ഹെ​ലി​കോ​പ്ട​റി​ൽ ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ജ​ബ​ൽ ന​ഖ്അ​യി​ൽ അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ​പെ​ട്ട വ​നി​ത​യെ ഹെ​ലി​കോ​പ്ട​റി​ൽ ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ജ​ബ​ൽ ന​ഖ്അ​യി​ൽ അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ​പെ​ട്ട വ​നി​ത​യെ പൊ​ലീ​സ് ഏ​വി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ വി​ഭാ​ഗം ഹെ​ലി​കോ​പ്ട​റി​ൽ ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ന്നു

    Listen to this Article

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: റു​സ്താ​ഖ് വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തി​ലെ ജ​ബ​ൽ അ​ൽ ന​ഖ്അ​യി​ൽ അ​ടി​യ​ന്ത​ര മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ സാ​ഹ​ച​ര്യം നേ​രി​ട്ട വ​നി​ത​യെ പൊ​ലീ​സ് ഏ​വി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ വി​ഭാ​ഗം ഹെ​ലി​കോ​പ്റ്റ​റി​ൽ ആ​ശു​ത്രി​യി​ലെ​ത്തി​ച്ചു.

    ആ​വ​ശ്യ​മാ​യ ചി​കി​ത്സ ല​ഭ്യ​മാ​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​യി അ​ൽ റു​സ്താ​ഖ് റ​ഫ​റ​ൽ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലേ​ക്കാ​ണ് വ​നി​ത​യെ എ​ത്തി​ച്ച​ത്. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സ​മാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം.

    അ​ടി​യ​ന്ത​ര ര​ക്ഷാ​ദൗ​ത്യ​ത്ത​ന്റെ ദൃ​ശ്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ സി​വി​ൽ ഏ​വി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി സ​മൂ​ഹ​മാ​ധ്യ​മ അ​ക്കൗ​ണ്ടി​ൽ പ​ങ്കു​വെ​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:gulfnewsOmangulfnewsmalayalam
    News Summary - Woman rescued by helicopter after accident in Jebel Nakha'
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X