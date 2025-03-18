Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 18 March 2025 11:16 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 18 March 2025 11:16 AM IST

    ഹൈക്കിങ്ങിനിടെ വീണ് സത്രീക്ക് പരിക്ക്

    ഹൈക്കിങ്ങിനിടെ വീണ് സത്രീക്ക് പരിക്ക്
    പരിക്കേറ്റ സ്ത്രീയെ സിവിൽ ഡിഫൻസ് ആൻഡ് ആംബുലൻസ് അതോറിറ്റി രക്ഷപ്പെടുത്തുന്നു

    മസ്കത്ത്: മലകയറ്റത്തിനിടെ വീണ് പരിക്കേറ്റ സ്ത്രീയെ സിവിൽ ഡിഫൻസ് ആൻഡ് ആംബുലൻസ് അതോറിറ്റി (സി.ഡി.എഎ) വിജയകരമായി രക്ഷപ്പെടുത്തി. ദാഹിറ ഗവർണറേറ്റിലെ അൽ ഹംറ വിലായത്തിലെ ജബൽ ശംസിലാണ് സംഭവം.

    ഹൈക്കിങ് പരിശീലിക്കുന്നതിനിടെ വീണ ഇവരെ പൊലീസ് ഏവിയേഷനുമായി സഹകരിച്ചാണ് ദാഖിലിയ ഗവർണറേറ്റിലെ സിവിൽ ഡിഫൻസ് ആൻഡ് ആംബുലൻസ് അതോറിറ്റിയിലെ അംഗങ്ങൾ രക്ഷപ്പെടുത്തിയത്.

    അടിയന്തിര പരിചരണങ്ങൾ നൽകിയ ശേഷം ഇവരെ അടുത്തുള്ള ആശുപത്രിയിലേക്ക് മാറ്റുകയും ചെയ്തു. ഇവരുടെ ആരോഗ്യനില തൃപ്തികരമാണെന്ന് അധികൃതർ വ്യക്തമാക്കി.

