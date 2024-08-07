Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    date_range 7 Aug 2024 7:02 AM GMT
    date_range 7 Aug 2024 7:02 AM GMT

    മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്നു​ക​ളു​മാ​യി മൂ​ന്ന് ഏ​ഷ്യ​ൻ പൗ​ര​ന്മാ​ർ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: ഒ​മാ​നി​ലേ​ക്ക് വ​ൻ​തോ​തി​ൽ ക​ട​ത്തി​യ മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്നു​ക​ളു​മാ​യി മൂ​ന്ന് ഏ​ഷ്യ​ൻ പൗ​ര​ന്മാ​ർ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ. 30 കി​ലോ​ഗ്രാം ഹാ​ഷീ​ഷ്, 19 കി​ലോ​ഗ്രാം ക​ഞ്ചാ​വ് എ​ന്നി​വ​യാ​ണ് കോ​സ്റ്റ്ഗാ​ർ​ഡും റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സും പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്ത​ത്. പ്ര​തി​ക​ൾ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ നി​യ​മ​ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ച​താ​യും അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Oman newsDrug traffickingArrest
    News Summary - With drugs Three Asian citizens were arrested
