Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 30 Nov 2024 6:50 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 30 Nov 2024 6:50 AM GMT

    മ​ന്ത്ര​വാ​ദം: ര​ണ്ടു​പേ​ർ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: മ​ന്ത്ര​വാ​ദ​വു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് ര​ണ്ടു​പേ​രെ റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. രോ​ഗം സു​ഖ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്ത​ൽ, ഭാ​ഗ്യം കൊ​ണ്ടു​വ​ര​ൽ എ​ന്നി​വ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ഇ​വ​ർ ഇ​ര​ക​ളെ ക​ബ​ളി​പ്പി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്ന​ത്. ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ഡി​പ്പാ​ർ​ട്മെ​ന്‍റ് ഓ​ഫ് ക്രി​മി​ന​ൽ ഇ​ൻ​വെ​സ്റ്റി​ഗേ​ഷ​ൻ​സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് റി​സ​ർ​ച് ആ​ണ് ഇ​വ​രെ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്. നി​യ​മ​ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​യി വ​രു​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Crime NewsOman NewsWitchcraft
    News Summary - Witchcraft-Two arrested
