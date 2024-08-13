Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 13 Aug 2024 6:26 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 13 Aug 2024 6:26 AM GMT

    മ​ന്ത്ര​വാ​ദ​വും ത​ട്ടി​പ്പും; ഒ​രാ​ൾ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: ദോ​ഫാ​ർ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് വ​ഞ്ച​നാ​പ​ര​മാ​യ പ്ര​വൃ​ത്തി​ക​ളി​ൽ ഏ​ർ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​തി​ന് ഒ​രാ​ളെ റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു.

    മ​ന്ത്ര​വാ​ദം ന​ട​ത്തു​ക​യും അ​തു​വ​ഴി ഒ​രു കൂ​ട്ടം സ്ത്രീ​ക​ളെ ത​ട്ടി​പ്പി​നി​ര​യാ​ക്കി പ​ണം കൈ​ക്ക​ലാ​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്ത​തി​നാ​ണ് അ​റ​ബ് പൗ​ര​നെ അ​റ​സ്റ്റു​ചെ​യ്ത​ത്. ഇ​യാ​ൾ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ നി​യ​മ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​യി​വ​രി​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന് റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് പ്ര​സ്താ​വ​ന​യി​ൽ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:Oman NewsArrestWitchcraft
    News Summary - Witchcraft and fraud- One in custody
