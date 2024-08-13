Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 13 Aug 2024 6:26 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 13 Aug 2024 6:26 AM GMT
News Summary - Witchcraft and fraud- One in custody
മസ്കത്ത്: ദോഫാർ ഗവർണറേറ്റിൽനിന്ന് വഞ്ചനാപരമായ പ്രവൃത്തികളിൽ ഏർപ്പെട്ടതിന് ഒരാളെ റോയൽ ഒമാൻ പൊലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു.
മന്ത്രവാദം നടത്തുകയും അതുവഴി ഒരു കൂട്ടം സ്ത്രീകളെ തട്ടിപ്പിനിരയാക്കി പണം കൈക്കലാക്കുകയും ചെയ്തതിനാണ് അറബ് പൗരനെ അറസ്റ്റുചെയ്തത്. ഇയാൾക്കെതിരെ നിയമ നടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയായിവരികയാണെന്ന് റോയൽ ഒമാൻ പൊലീസ് പ്രസ്താവനയിൽ പറഞ്ഞു.
